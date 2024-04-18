The Livery Shop closes: A new chapter begins

Send this page to someone via email

The Livery Shop’s inspiration is steeped in history. Established in 2014, the owners of Camp Brand Goods and Coutukitsch moved their businesses into the bright red East End Livery barn in Inglewood.

Since then, the shop has become known for its unique goods and historic charm, but in a bittersweet announcement on Instagram, the owners revealed it will be closing its doors for good. The decision, though difficult, marks the end of a decade-long chapter for the business.

A heartfelt message shared on The Livery Shop’s Instagram account expressed gratitude to the community for a decade of unwavering support, igniting an outpouring of responses from patrons.

View image in full screen On Instagram, The Livery Shop announced its closure at the end of May 2024. The Livery Shop/Instagram

“People have been invested in the story, and it’s definitely a sad day to see The Livery closing,” said Camp Brand Goods owner and The Livery Shop co-owner Connor Gould.

Comments ranged from anticipation to nostalgia, with many reminiscing about the memories created over the past 10 years. The journey began with four friends who had a vision and stumbled upon a space that would become much more than just a studio.

“We were looking for a studio we could both work in, and when we found the space, we thought, why don’t we make it a store?” recalled Dorian Kitsch, one of The Livery Shop’s co-owners and owner of Coutukitsch.

The iconic red barn in Inglewood became synonymous with The Livery Shop until 2019 when the business transitioned into an old schoolhouse nearby. Now, as the business bids farewell, many wonder what the future holds.

The answer comes with a twist — it’s not a “goodbye” but rather a “see you later” with a new concept. Conner and Leslie Gould will be taking over the space exclusively for Camp Brand Goods, ushering in a fresh chapter while preserving the beloved building’s legacy.

“We had to think long and hard about what to do. We love this building so much,” Gould said.

While The Livery business may not continue, the piece of history it leaves behind — the bright red barn built in 1909 — will endure. The four founders will embark on different paths, but they remain committed to serving their customers, with plans on Coutukitsch’s side to expand their reach from their studio space in Inglewood.