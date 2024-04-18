Menu

Crime

Indigenous art worth $60,000 stolen from Saanich, B.C. home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 4:55 pm
1 min read
One of six Indigenous art pieces stolen from a Saanich home this month.
One of six Indigenous art pieces stolen from a Saanich home this month. Saanich police
Police in Saanich, B.C., are on the hunt for $60,000 worth of Indigenous art stolen from a home earlier this month.

Saanich police Sgt. Steve Eassie said someone broke into the home in Gordon Head in the afternoon or evening of April 2, shortly after the residents had left.

“Some of these pieces are quite large in nature, it’s likely the person or persons involved in this would have had to use a vehicle in order to transport those from the property,” Eassie said.

The culprits made off with at least six art pieces: five by First Nations artist Calvin Moreberg and one Inuit carving, a large bust of a woman’s head.

“Our suspicion is at some point these items will turn up,” Eassie said.

“It’s either going to turn up on a social media site, potentially Facebook Marketplace, they could show up at an art gallery or potentially offered up for trade.”

Vancouver art thief pleads guilty, arrested and charged again days after release

Eassie said police deployed a dog team but weren’t able to find any trace of the suspects. Officers are currently canvassing the area for video evidence.

Anyone with information on the theft or the whereabouts of the art pieces is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or email majorcrime@saanichpolice.ca.

