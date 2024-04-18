Indigenous art worth $60,000 stolen from Saanich, B.C. home

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Saanich, B.C., are on the hunt for $60,000 worth of Indigenous art stolen from a home earlier this month.

Saanich police Sgt. Steve Eassie said someone broke into the home in Gordon Head in the afternoon or evening of April 2, shortly after the residents had left.

“Some of these pieces are quite large in nature, it’s likely the person or persons involved in this would have had to use a vehicle in order to transport those from the property,” Eassie said.

The culprits made off with at least six art pieces: five by First Nations artist Calvin Moreberg and one Inuit carving, a large bust of a woman’s head.

“Our suspicion is at some point these items will turn up,” Eassie said.

“It’s either going to turn up on a social media site, potentially Facebook Marketplace, they could show up at an art gallery or potentially offered up for trade.”

Eassie said police deployed a dog team but weren’t able to find any trace of the suspects. Officers are currently canvassing the area for video evidence.

Anyone with information on the theft or the whereabouts of the art pieces is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or email majorcrime@saanichpolice.ca.