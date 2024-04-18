Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

English school board calls judge’s stay on parts of Quebec language law a ‘win’

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 4:52 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'English school board takes legal action over need to communicate in French under Bill 96'
English school board takes legal action over need to communicate in French under Bill 96
RELATED: The English Montreal School Board is filing a legal motion to protect its right to communicate in English. The board is seeking an injunction to allow principals, teachers and administrators to continue communicating in English. They fear provisions of Bill 96 will force them to communicate mostly in French. Global’s Tim Sargeant reports. – Nov 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is celebrating what it calls a “significant win” after a Quebec Superior Court decision granting a partial stay on Bill 96 and the Charter of the French Language.

In a press release Thursday, EMSB chair Joe Ortona said the court stayed parts of the law requiring that written communications between key English-speaking institutions be in French.

“This is a significant win, of which the EMSB should be proud,” Ortona said.

“While we offer rich programming in French in our schools and are committed to ensuring our students have strong French language capabilities so that they can live and work in Québec, it is important to emphasize that we are an English-language school board and a key institution of the English-speaking community.”

The EMSB, the province’s largest English school board in the province, said the decision will also benefit other English language boards, as well as the Quebec English School Boards Association.

Story continues below advertisement

The EMSB filed a motion last November to protect its right to communicate in English.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

At the time, Ortona said it was absurd that employees of an English-language institution have to write to each other in French.

While the amendments to the Charter of the French language were adopted in 2022, with the legislation known as Bill 96, they were only enforced in 2023, “without any consultation with the English-language community,” the board states.

More on Canada

The EMSB’s legal battle over Bill 96, however, is far from over.

In June 2022, the board filed a 47-page lawsuit arguing that the law to bolster and protect the French language violates the Canadian Constitution and interferes with the governance of English schools. Lawsuits against Bill 96 have also been brought by bilingual municipalities, a group of lawyers and an Indigenous organization.

Trending Now

The constitutional challenge is still making its way through the court system and is expected to be “a lengthy process,” Ortona said, with Thursday’s decision offering some respite.

“EMSB applied for a stay to avoid suffering irreparable harm while EMSB waits for a final decision on the constitutional challenge,” he said.

With respect to the Bill 96 provisions that were not stayed by the Superior Court, they were maintained until there is a judgement on the constitutionality of the new law.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise and The Canadian Press  

Click to play video: '‘An attack on the English language’: Demonstration held in protest of Quebec’s Bill 96'
‘An attack on the English language’: Demonstration held in protest of Quebec’s Bill 96

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices