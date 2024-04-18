Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

B.C. woman tries to coax trapped orca calf out of lagoon with her violin

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2024 3:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ehattesaht First Nation brings wisdom to orca rescue'
Ehattesaht First Nation brings wisdom to orca rescue
RELATED VIDEO: A plan is in motion for the second time to rescue an orca calf in a Vancouver Island lagoon. As Cassidy Mosconi reports, officials are drawing on the wisdom of the local First Nation to make sure they get the rescue right.
A Nanaimo, B.C., woman says she is serenading a killer whale calf with her violin, hoping to entice the orca to leave the remote lagoon where she has been trapped alone for almost four weeks.

Carol Love says she is watching the tides at the Vancouver Island lagoon and will be playing the violin at every high tide to entice the orca calf to pass through a narrow channel, under a bridge and into the open ocean.

Love, a Canadian military veteran, says her first visit to the bridge Wednesday night didn’t work, but she did see the orca calf rise to the surface in the distance.

Love’s tidal-timed violin concerts come as a rescue team continues preparations for another attempt to catch the killer whale calf in a net and transport it to the nearby ocean.

The Ehattesaht First Nation named the young orca kwiisahi?is, or Brave Little Hunter, after she ventured into the lagoon off northwest Vancouver Island with her mother last month.

The pregnant mother whale became stranded on a rocky beach at low tide and died, and rescuers have been trying to get the calf to leave the lagoon, 450 kilometres northwest of Victoria, so it can reunite with its pod.

Love, who says she couldn’t help but be inspired to help the orca calf, played her violin Wednesday along to a recording of her favourite song, Tennessee Whiskey by country singer Chris Stapleton.

Click to play video: 'Preparations underway for renewed attempt to rescue stranded orca'
Preparations underway for renewed attempt to rescue stranded orca
© 2024 The Canadian Press

