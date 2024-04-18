Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Head-on crash: Truck collides with school bus in Deroche, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Head-on crash: Truck collides with school bus in Deroche'
Head-on crash: Truck collides with school bus in Deroche
One person was airlifted to hospital after a head-on crash between a truck and a school bus in Deroche.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was airlifted to hospital after a head-on crash between a truck and a school bus in Deroche.

The collision happened in the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Johnson Road at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mission RCMP said the truck was travelling west when it crossed into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with the bus.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The truck driver sustained serious leg injuries and was the one who was airlifted.

On the school bus, two students were on board, along with a driver. The bus driver sustained minor injuries.

Investigators believe impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Deroche is a small community in the Fraser Valley, just east of Mission.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle Surrey crash'
Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle Surrey crash
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices