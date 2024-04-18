Head-on crash: Truck collides with school bus in Deroche, B.C.

See more sharing options

One person was airlifted to hospital after a head-on crash between a truck and a school bus in Deroche.

The collision happened in the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Johnson Road at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mission RCMP said the truck was travelling west when it crossed into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with the bus.

The truck driver sustained serious leg injuries and was the one who was airlifted.

On the school bus, two students were on board, along with a driver. The bus driver sustained minor injuries.

Investigators believe impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Deroche is a small community in the Fraser Valley, just east of Mission.