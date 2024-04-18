Police seek witnesses of Kelowna motorcycle crash

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking witnesses of a single-motorcycle crash Monday on Highway 97 at University Way.

Police said that at around 5:20 p.m., a lone male rider lost control of his red Harley Davidson on the University Way exit ramp from Highway 97.

He was wearing a dark plaid jacket, a black helmet and jeans.

Police are now seeking any eyewitnesses and dash camera footage of the incident, including any driving behaviour prior to the collision southbound on Highway 97.

RCMP didn’t say whether he was injured, whether anyone else was involved or the reason witnesses to this crash were sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2024-19691.