Headline link
Crime

Police at scene of ‘serious assault’ in north Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 11:23 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg police cruiser blocks traffic in the North End Thursday morning. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser blocks traffic in the North End Thursday morning. Michael Draven / Global News
Winnipeg police said they were on the scene of a serious assault Thursday morning in the vicinity of Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street.

The ongoing investigation has resulted in closures to pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the area.

Police were also active Thursday morning on Sargent Avenue, which led to traffic rerouting as well, but that investigation has since concluded.

— More to come.

Winnipeg police on scene of serious assault near Main Street
