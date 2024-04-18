Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Nova Scotia premier says agreement reached with teachers union, strike averted

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2024 11:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. Premier responds to teachers voting in favour of strike mandate'
N.S. Premier responds to teachers voting in favour of strike mandate
RELATED - After an overwhelming majority of Nova Scotia Teachers Union members voted in favour of a strike mandate on Thursday, the province's premier said he expects a tough "but fair" bargaining process to begin next week. As Zack Power explains, teacher retention, violence in schools, and a lack of resources remain key issues amongst educators.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says an agreement in principle has been reached on a new contract for public school teachers.

Houston has not released details but says the deal addresses teachers’ concerns around such things as pay and classroom conditions.

News of the agreement comes after conciliation talks began with the Nova Scotia Teachers Union on Monday.

The talks started after the union received an overwhelming strike mandate from 98 per cent of members who voted.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Houston told reporters after a cabinet meeting today that he took part in the talks late Monday.

He says he believes the agreement is one that teachers can be proud of.

Click to play video: 'N.S. Premier responds to teachers voting in favour of strike mandate'
N.S. Premier responds to teachers voting in favour of strike mandate
Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices