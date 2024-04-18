Nova Scotia premier says agreement reached with teachers union, strike averted

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says an agreement in principle has been reached on a new contract for public school teachers.

Houston has not released details but says the deal addresses teachers’ concerns around such things as pay and classroom conditions.

News of the agreement comes after conciliation talks began with the Nova Scotia Teachers Union on Monday.

The talks started after the union received an overwhelming strike mandate from 98 per cent of members who voted.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Houston told reporters after a cabinet meeting today that he took part in the talks late Monday.

He says he believes the agreement is one that teachers can be proud of.

1:44 N.S. Premier responds to teachers voting in favour of strike mandate

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.