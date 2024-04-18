Menu

Crime

Clerk punched, window smashed at downtown Guelph restaurant: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 18, 2024 11:22 am
1 min read
Police said the man was kicked out of the restaurant earlier on Wednesday but returned to assault the clerk. Then he went outside and broke the front window with rock-filled sock. View image in full screen
Police said the man was kicked out of the restaurant earlier on Wednesday but returned to assault the clerk. Then he went outside and broke the front window with rock-filled sock. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Guelph police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with an assault at a downtown business.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, investigators said they were called to a restaurant on Macdonnell Street.

Police allege that a man, who had been kicked out earlier, returned to the business and assaulted a staff member.

Police said the man punched the clerk in the side of the face while the clerk’s back was turned. The man then went outside, filled a sock with rocks, and smashed the window, police said.

The damage is estimated to be worth around $2,000.

A 32-year-old man from Guelph was found and arrested nearby.

He has a court date scheduled for May 31.

