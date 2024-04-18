Clerk punched, window smashed at downtown Guelph restaurant: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with an assault at a downtown business.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, investigators said they were called to a restaurant on Macdonnell Street.

Police allege that a man, who had been kicked out earlier, returned to the business and assaulted a staff member.

Police said the man punched the clerk in the side of the face while the clerk’s back was turned. The man then went outside, filled a sock with rocks, and smashed the window, police said.

The damage is estimated to be worth around $2,000.

A 32-year-old man from Guelph was found and arrested nearby.

He has a court date scheduled for May 31.