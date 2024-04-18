Guelph police recover stolen property from storage units

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police have discovered stolen property at a pair of storage units.

Members of the Break Enter Auto Theft Unit were investigating a break-in at a home on Stone Road East on March 27th.

A search warrant was executed at a south-end storage facility where power tools were recovered from a break-in at a home that was under construction three weeks earlier.

Investigators say a woman was seen driving a man to the home that evening. She was located sitting in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck outside a home on York Road Wednesday afternoon.

She was arrested and a search of the vehicle turned up stolen property including bicycles, tools, electronics, and identity documents. There was also $1,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale, and $3,500 in cash.

Officers also went to another storage facility in Fergus that day and recovered more bicycles plus sporting goods, tools, electronics, and copper wire.

A 26-year-old woman from Guelph is facing several charges and was held for a bail hearing.