Crime

Guelph police recover stolen property from storage units

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 18, 2024 12:16 pm
1 min read
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police recovered a number of stolen items from a pair of storage lockers. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Guelph police have discovered stolen property at a pair of storage units.

Members of the Break Enter Auto Theft Unit were investigating a break-in at a home on Stone Road East on March 27th.

A search warrant was executed at a south-end storage facility where power tools were recovered from a break-in at a home that was under construction three weeks earlier.

Investigators say a woman was seen driving a man to the home that evening. She was located sitting in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck outside a home on York Road Wednesday afternoon.

She was arrested and a search of the vehicle turned up stolen property including bicycles, tools, electronics, and identity documents. There was also $1,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale, and $3,500 in cash.

Officers also went to another storage facility in Fergus that day and recovered more bicycles plus sporting goods, tools, electronics, and copper wire.

A 26-year-old woman from Guelph is facing several charges and was held for a bail hearing.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

