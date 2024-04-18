Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Judge to continue instructions to jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2024 6:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Closing arguments at the trial for man charged with first-degree murder of Toronto cop'
Closing arguments at the trial for man charged with first-degree murder of Toronto cop
WATCH: As Catherine McDonald reports, the defence says the crown’s case is based on speculation and imagination. The Crown said Umar Zameer made deliberate choices in how he drove, and his reactions were dangerous and deadly.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The judge presiding over the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer is set to continue her instructions to the jury today.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy began explaining the relevant legal principles to jurors in the trial of Umar Zameer on Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, prosecutors and defence lawyers made their final pitches to the jury, laying out their narrative of what happened on July 2, 2021.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall.

Prosecutors say Zameer made deliberate choices to drive dangerously while there were people nearby, killing the officer.

The defence argued Zameer did not intend to kill anyone and behaved reasonably in the face of what he thought was an imminent threat to his family.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'The defence has finished presenting its evidence at the trial for Umar Zameer'
The defence has finished presenting its evidence at the trial for Umar Zameer
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices