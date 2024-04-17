Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

New exhibit opens at Royal Alberta Museum featuring local artists

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 17, 2024 5:24 pm
1 min read
The work of Edmonton artist AJA Louden is being featured in a new exhibit at RAM. View image in full screen
The work of Edmonton artist AJA Louden is being featured in a new exhibit at RAM. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new exhibit featuring the works of 12 Alberta artists will be on display at the Royal Alberta Museum starting this month.

Here & Now” tackles themes of identity, dis/ability, female strength, and human impacts on the land through paintings, prints, fibre and sculptures.

The exhibition will be on display inside a custom-designed space inside the Human History Hall.

“The powerful images featured in ‘Here & Now’ explore complex themes that provide visitors the space to contemplate new perspectives,” said Meaghan Patterson, the executive director of the Royal Alberta Museum. “Through partnerships like this Albertans can create connections that strengthen our vibrant communities.”

“It’s an honour for me to have my work on display here at the Royal Alberta Museum,” said Edmonton artist AJA Louden, who is known for his murals that cover walls around the city.

Story continues below advertisement

The exhibit will include a portrait from Louden’s “Like Me” series.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“This exhibit really features the skill and ‘breath of talent’ of Alberta artists,” Louden added. “To see contemporary art by living artists, in a space dedicated to it, is really amazing.”

A new exhibit featuring Alberta artists opens at RAM. View image in full screen
A new exhibit featuring Alberta artists opens at RAM. Global News

The works of art have recently been acquired by the Alberta Foundation for the Arts (AFA)  and join the more than 1,700 Albertans represented in the AFA Art Collection, which is the biggest and only public art collection dedicated to Alberta art.

“This is an example of how artists can reveal the rich and diverse stories that define our province,” said Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women Tanya Fir. “Each piece offers a poignant reflection of Alberta’s unique cultural heritage.”

“Here & Now” runs April 17 to Sept. 29.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia’ is latest exhibit to be featured at Royal Alberta Museum'
‘Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia’ is latest exhibit to be featured at Royal Alberta Museum
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices