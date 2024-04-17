36-year-old man found dead in Regina Correctional Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man has died at Regina Correctional Centre Tuesday.

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety said Wednesday that the inmate was found unresponsive Tuesday morning around 9:20 a.m. in a living unit.

EMS arrived and declared the man dead around 10 a.m.

The ministry said that it would be conducting an internal investigation and that the RCMP and Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service are investigating the incident as well.

The ministry added that no foul play was suspected at this time.