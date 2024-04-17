Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

36-year-old man found dead in Regina Correctional Centre

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 17, 2024 1:29 pm
1 min read
A man was found dead at the Regina Correctional Centre on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A man was found dead at the Regina Correctional Centre on Tuesday. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 36-year-old man has died at Regina Correctional Centre Tuesday.

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety said Wednesday that the inmate was found unresponsive Tuesday morning around 9:20 a.m. in a living unit.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

EMS arrived and declared the man dead around 10 a.m.

The ministry said that it would be conducting an internal investigation and that the RCMP and Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service are investigating the incident as well.

Trending Now

The ministry added that no foul play was suspected at this time.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices