Paul McCartney and John Lennon’s sons release 1st song together

Here Comes the Sons.
James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon, children of The Beatles members Paul McCartney and John Lennon, have teamed up to release their first single together, called Primrose Hill.
Both McCartney and Ono Lennon are musicians themselves. McCartney, 46, is the son of Paul McCartney and his first wife Linda McCartney. Ono Lennon is the child of the late John Lennon and wife Yoko Ono.
McCartney and Ono Lennon released their acoustic collaboration on Friday.
To announce the release, McCartney shared a photo of him and Ono Lennon to Instagram.
“Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend @sean_ono_lennon,” McCartney wrote. “With the release of this song it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you.”
“Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind’s eye. ‘Primrose Hill’ is about getting the ball rolling with me & finding this person,” he wrote.
The song is named after a famous park in London, U.K. Primrose Park in Camden is best known for its panoramic view of Regent’s Park and London’s iconic skyline.
Paul McCartney himself made a social media post about the duo’s new song and encouraged his fans to listen to the single.
“My son James has a new song out called ‘Primrose Hill’ – check it out! And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song,” he wrote.
McCartney and Ono Lennon have advertised a contest to do with the song’s release. The musicians asked their listeners to send a video with their partner that captures love in a romantic location that is special to them.
“Couples should be seen enjoying each other’s company, engaging in activities, and listening to James McCartney’s song ‘Primrose Hill,'” the contest description reads.
The deadline to submit a video is April 19.
The winning couples will have the opportunity to star in a Primrose Hill music video, and can earn other swag like exclusive merchandise, signed albums or personalized messages from James McCartney.
- International artists’ visa fees to tour the U.S. rise by 250%. What it means
- Calgary-area veteran plays ‘very exciting’ role in new salute to Canadian soldiers
- Burt Block Parties to return to downtown Winnipeg with very Canadian lineup
- Kevin Hart to headline this summer’s Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Edmonton
Comments