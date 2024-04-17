Menu

Share

Crime

Manitoba man arrested after driving school bus impaired, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 17, 2024 1:00 pm
1 min read
A file photo of a school bus.
A file photo of a school bus.
A school bus driver is facing impaired driving charges after he was pulled over by police at Waywayseecappo First Nation while operating a bus with kids on board.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) officers pulled the bus over on Procure Road in the community on Monday and determined he was driving under the influence. Police said he gave breath samples at the detachment that read double the legal limit.

No one was injured in the incident, and the man was released with a court date.

Click to play video: 'Culpability and impaired driving'
Culpability and impaired driving
