Shoplifting suspects try to use alarm jammer in theft at Guelph store: police

Two people tried to throw a wrench into security measures during a theft at a north-end Guelph business, police say.
Guelph police were called to a business on Woodlawn Road West Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators say a loss prevention officer noticed a man and a woman taking items such as medication, fragrances and toiletries and putting them into backpacks.
They say the pair were about to leave the store without paying for the merchandise when the male suspect dropped something on the way out. It was later determined to be a jammer device that prevents anti-theft alarms from being set off.
Officers located the pair and they were arrested. Over $3,200 in stolen merchandise was recovered.
Investigators allege the pair were also involved in a similar theft at the same store in March where more than $4,400 worth of items were stolen.
A man and a woman, both 25 years of age and from Maple, are facing charges and will have future court dates.
