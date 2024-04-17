Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shoplifting suspects try to use alarm jammer in theft at Guelph store: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 17, 2024 12:34 pm
1 min read
Guelph police say a jamming device was used to prevent the anti-theft alarms from going off. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a jamming device was used to prevent the anti-theft alarms from going off. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people tried to throw a wrench into security measures during a theft at a north-end Guelph business, police say.

Guelph police were called to a business on Woodlawn Road West Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say a loss prevention officer noticed a man and a woman taking items such as medication, fragrances and toiletries and putting them into backpacks.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They say the pair were about to leave the store without paying for the merchandise when the male suspect dropped something on the way out. It was later determined to be a jammer device that prevents anti-theft alarms from being set off.

Officers located the pair and they were arrested. Over $3,200 in stolen merchandise was recovered.

Trending Now

Investigators allege the pair were also involved in a similar theft at the same store in March where more than $4,400 worth of items were stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

A man and a woman, both 25 years of age and from Maple, are facing charges and will have future court dates.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices