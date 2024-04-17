Menu

Fire

One person missing after fire destroys home south of Quebec City

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2024 11:03 am
1 min read
Provincial police say one person is missing after fire destroyed a home in the Beauce region south of Quebec City. Sûreté du Québec headquarters is seen on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Provincial police say one person is missing after fire destroyed a home in the Beauce region south of Quebec City. Sûreté du Québec headquarters is seen on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Provincial police say one person is missing after a fire destroyed a home in the Beauce region south of Quebec City.

Five other people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Quebec provincial police say the fire started about 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The home was destroyed, and firefighters are still putting out the flames Wednesday.

Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre says one person is still missing and police haven’t determined what caused the fire.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

