One person missing after fire destroys home south of Quebec City

Provincial police say one person is missing after a fire destroyed a home in the Beauce region south of Quebec City.

Five other people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Quebec provincial police say the fire started about 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The home was destroyed, and firefighters are still putting out the flames Wednesday.

Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre says one person is still missing and police haven’t determined what caused the fire.