Crime

Police charge 17-year-old boy from Kitchener with 3 robberies

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 17, 2024 11:01 am
1 min read
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested a 17-year-old from Kitchener in connection with three robberies that occurred in the region.

Police began the investigation after a robbery at a store near Westwood Drive and Westmount Road, shortly after midnight on April 10.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Two suspects went into the store and pulled out knives while also demanding cash and other items from the clerk, according to police, who say the pair took off on foot.

The investigation led police to arrest a 17-year-old at his home on Tuesday. While searching the home, police found evidence from two other robberies as well.

Trending Now

Police say they teen is facing a number of charges including robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession under $5,000.

They say officers are continuing to investigate and are expecting to lay further charges.

