The Montreal Canadiens have extended head coach Martin St. Louis’ contract by two years, committing him to the team for the next three seasons.

The Habs brought in St. Louis on an interim basis following Dominique Ducharme’s dismissal in February 2022.

He was named head coach at the end of that season.

Montreal has missed the playoffs in three straight seasons.