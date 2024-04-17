Menu

Crime

Hammer wielded at downtown bar over food bill dispute: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 17, 2024 11:07 am
1 min read
Guelph police said an employee confronted a man who didn't want to pay his food bill. Police allege the man brandished a hammer while refusing to pay the bill. View image in full screen
Guelph police said an employee confronted a man who didn't want to pay his food bill. Police allege the man brandished a hammer while refusing to pay the bill. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say a bill dispute escalated after a man from Toronto refused to pay at a downtown bar.

Police said officers were called to the establishment just before 1 a.m. on Saturday after a man tried to leave without paying his bill.

An employee confronted the man.

Police allege the man took a hammer out of his tool belt, and while holding it over his head, told the staff member he wasn’t paying.

Officers were able to find the man shortly thereafter and arrest him.

A 30-year-old has been charged and was held for a bail hearing.

He is due to appear in a courtroom in Guelph on May 17.

