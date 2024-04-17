Hammer wielded at downtown bar over food bill dispute: Guelph police

Guelph police say a bill dispute escalated after a man from Toronto refused to pay at a downtown bar.
Police said officers were called to the establishment just before 1 a.m. on Saturday after a man tried to leave without paying his bill.
An employee confronted the man.
Police allege the man took a hammer out of his tool belt, and while holding it over his head, told the staff member he wasn’t paying.
Officers were able to find the man shortly thereafter and arrest him.
A 30-year-old has been charged and was held for a bail hearing.
He is due to appear in a courtroom in Guelph on May 17.
