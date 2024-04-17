Police seek ‘pickpockets’ accused of targeting grocery shoppers in Brantford

Brantford, Ont., police are seeking two men believed to be stealing wallets from distracted shoppers at grocery stores across the city.
Investigators say they’re dealing with four thefts carried out similarly by two suspects working together and targeting older people.
“One suspect would act as a distraction while the other would physically steal the wallet from the victim,” Brantford Police Service spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said.
“During each incident, the suspects were believed to arrive to the grocery stores on foot, and they were successful at each location with obtaining credit cards and identifying documents.”
Matthews-Osmond said the suspects have been identified through surveillance video and descriptions of the pair are being circulated to the public.
She said the thefts happened over four days between April 11 and April 15.
One of the men is described as slim with a short, buzzed haircut, while the other was muscular with a scruffy short grey beard.
Both wear white running shoes, jeans and hats, police say.
Detectives are alerting shoppers to be aware of their surroundings and ensure personal items such as purses are zipped closed and not left unattended.
