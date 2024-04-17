Menu

Crime

Suspect shot by Mountie in Cochrane area, Alberta’s police watchdog to investigate

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 17, 2024 9:27 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Callum Smith / Global News
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been asked to investigate the after a suspect was seriously injured when he was shot by an RCMP officer in the Cochrane area on Tuesday.

In a news release, police did not say what type of investigation the person shot was a suspect in. They said despite his injuries, he was expected to survive.

According to the RCMP, one or more officers tried to arrest the man following a traffic stop in a rural area surrounding Cochrane at 5:08 p.m.

“The suspect’s vehicle collided with a police vehicle, disabling the suspect’s vehicle in the process,” police said. “The suspect then exited his vehicle and a confrontation ensued, which resulted in an RCMP officer discharging their service weapon.

“In compliance with legislative requirements, the Director of Law Enforcement was immediately notified causing the deployment of ASIRT to conduct an independent investigation.”

An internal review process conducted by the RCMP is also underway.

