Salmon Arm man faces charge for December 2023 hit and run: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four months after a hit and run in Salmon Arm, B.C., police announced that a local man is facing court time.

According to the RCMP, the incident happened on the evening of Dec. 5, 2023, around 8 p.m., with a westbound vehicle striking a woman walking along 5th Avenue Southwest.

Police say the driver did not stop and fled the scene. They added the woman suffered serious injuries, including several broken and fractured bones.

3:02 Man accused of running over Toronto police officer apologizes in court

However, police were able to obtain photos of the suspect vehicle, which they then released to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Four days later, on Dec. 12, RCMP say a man turned himself in, with officers later executing a search warrant at the man’s local residence and seizing a suspect vehicle.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“On March 21, 2024, Salmon Arm RCMP obtained charge approval against 31-year-old Eric Jones for one count of fail to stop at the scene of an accident, contrary to Criminal Code section 320,” Const. Andrew Hodges said.

Online court records show that Jones’ first court date will be April 23 in Salmon Arm.