Sports

Blue Jays activate closer Romano, reliever Swanson

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2024 5:14 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated right-handed closer Jordan Romano and right-handed reliever Erik Swanson from the 15-day injured list and activated them for their game Tuesday against the New York Yankees.

Romano, from Markham, Ont., had been on the IL since March 25 with right elbow inflammation while Swanson was placed on the list the same day with right forearm inflammation.

Both were with the team Tuesday after completing rehab assignments with Triple-A Buffalo.

Toronto optioned right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson to Triple-A and designated right-hander Mitch White for assignment to make room on the roster.

The Blue Jays are starting to get healthy after opening the season with several players on the IL. Catcher Danny Jansen, who broke his right wrist on March 13, was reinstated for Monday’s series opener against New York.

Starting pitcher Alek Manoah (shoulder) remains in rehabilitation. He is scheduled to throw a side session Wednesday in Toronto and pitch for Buffalo on Friday at Columbus.

The Blue Jays, who entered the game with a 9-8 record, were scheduled to finish their series with New York on Wednesday before kicking off a seven-game road trip Friday at San Diego.

This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedApril 16, 2024.

