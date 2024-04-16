Saskatchewan volunteers recognized for their contributions with Regina ceremony

The president of the Royal United Services Institute of Regina is one of many recipients who were presented with 2023 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medals during a ceremony at Government House.

Some of the projects that Maj. Brad Hrycyna has been involved in included creating the Wall of Honour in the Saskatchewan Legislature, creating the pedestal project that surrounds the Centograph in Victoria Park and also the unmarked graves project, in which he looked to find the graves of veterans without a permanent marker.

His work did not go unnoticed.

“It’s very humbling to be recognized. Honouring our veterans is a labor of love,” he said. “It’s great to see it’s done, and it’s great to see how they’ve been received. And it’s really good to see that I’ve been recognized for that work.”

On Tuesday morning, Saskatchewan Lt. Gov. Russ Mirasty presented 10 individuals with the 2023 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal based on their outstanding contributions to Saskatchewan.

“The time and care these volunteers have given to causes ranging from youth, veterans’ and women’s issues to arts and culture, does not go unnoticed,” Mirasty said in a release.

“I am honoured to have been able to meet these recipients and to recognize their exceptional contributions during National Volunteer Week.”

Jyotsna (Jo) Custead also received the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal for her numerous volunteer work over the past 40 years. She has a passion for community development as well as advocating for women and children’s rights.

“Employment equity became very much (an) issue to me … and how women can progress, and especially immigrant women can progress into the world,” said Custead. “When my daughter was young, there (were) a lot of issues on crib death, safety, toys, equipment and things like that. So, I got involved in Consumers Association of Canada trying to improve the lives of many children.”

Custead was also involved in arts organizations such as the Saskatchewan Arts and Heritage Saskatchewan. She believes if a person wants to make a change, to get involved and be there when decisions are being made.

Custead’s father inspired her to volunteer her time as he was also a man who was always involved in volunteer work.

“If someone needed some help, dad was always there helping out,” she said. “He just passed away a couple of months ago. He would be out of his mind, and he would be so proud.”

For more information about the recipients for the 2023 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal can be viewed on the Saskatchewan government website.