How the viral crookie has taken over the internet and made its way to Montreal

Café CoCo & Bean in Beaconsfield is always bustling, but things have been even busier lately ever since they’ve introduced the crookie.

“We heard about it about two months ago from Paris. We saw it go viral there, and then I thought, OK, let’s try it here,” said Ashley Murdoch, co-owner of Café CoCo & Bean.

View image in full screen A crookie at Cafe CoCo & Bean in Beaconsfield. Felicia Parrillo/Global News

The crookie is a croissant stuffed with cookie dough on the inside, and also on the outside.

It’s then baked together to make perfection.

The café started making about 10 a day, but the demand was so high, it’s now making more than triple that.

“You can’t go wrong — a croissant mixed with a cookie? There’s nothing bad about it,” Tessa Vlahakis said.

The crookie originated at a bakery in Paris and after TikTok got a taste, it took off like wildfire.

Bakeries from Sydney to the U.K. and even Dubai are all recreating the masterpiece.

At-home bakers are also getting in on the trend.

And lucky for those of us in Canada, the crookie has now landed here and is making a name for itself.

“People call and reserve — they want boxes made or they’ll call the night before to reserve ’cause we couldn’t keep them on the shelves,” Murdoch said. “There were literally lineups outside just for the crookies.”

There’s no question that the craze has gotten people curious for a taste, but will the trend stick? Or will the crookie eventually crumble?

“It’s a little bit sweet, but not too sweet,” Sophie Hurtubise said. “It melts in your mouth, easy to eat, and great if you’re having a bad day, it’ll definitely lift you up.”