Former couple’s fight over dog leads to assault charges: Belleville police

Police say a fight involving a former couple over a dog led to assault charges against a Belleville man.

A woman called police to report that her ex-partner was trying to steal her dog shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say during the altercation the man grabbed the woman by the neck.

After speaking to both parties, a 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault.

The man has since been released on an undertaking with a court date in May.

Police are not releasing the name of the man to protect the identity of the woman.