Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former couple’s fight over dog leads to assault charges: Belleville police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 1:03 pm
1 min read
A 40-year-old Belleville man is charged with assault after police say a dispute over a dog involving a former couple turned violent. View image in full screen
A 40-year-old Belleville man is charged with assault after police say a dispute over a dog involving a former couple turned violent. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a fight involving a former couple over a dog led to assault charges against a Belleville man.

A woman called police to report that her ex-partner was trying to steal her dog shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators say during the altercation the man grabbed the woman by the neck.

After speaking to both parties, a 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault.

Trending Now

The man has since been released on an undertaking with a court date in May.

Police are not releasing the name of the man to protect the identity of the woman.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices