Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Aerial support unit helps track down suspect in Regina stolen vehicle case

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 12:50 pm
1 min read
Members of the Regina Police Service arrested and charged a man following a report of a stolen vehicle.
Members of the Regina Police Service arrested and charged a man following a report of a stolen vehicle. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged following a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to a release, Regina police officers, with the help of the aerial support unit, arrested Dexter David Neufeld, of Regina.

“On April 15, 2024, at approximately 11:55 a.m., police received a report that a parked truck was stolen on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. on a parking lot on the 1900 block of McIntyre Street,” the release read. “The vehicle was locked, but the keys had been stolen the week prior.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police saw the truck parked on the 1300 block of King Street at 12:20 a.m. where the man appeared to be switching the licence plate. The man was seen getting into the vehicle and drove away.

“Officers deployed a tire deflation device on the truck in the area of 8th Avenue. Members of the Aerial Support Unit observed the vehicle travelling northbound on Queen Street at high rates of speed, until it struck a tree in a yard on the 3900 block of 4th Avenue and came to a stop,” police stated.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Aerial Support Unit observed the male go into hiding and shared his location. He was then arrested by ground patrol. He was found not to have sustained significant injury in the collision. He was identified and found to be in breach of a condition of release order.”

Neufeld was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, failing to comply with condition of a release order and dangerous driving.

The man made his first appearance on these charges in provincial court on Tuesday.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices