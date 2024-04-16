Aerial support unit helps track down suspect in Regina stolen vehicle case

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged following a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to a release, Regina police officers, with the help of the aerial support unit, arrested Dexter David Neufeld, of Regina.

“On April 15, 2024, at approximately 11:55 a.m., police received a report that a parked truck was stolen on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. on a parking lot on the 1900 block of McIntyre Street,” the release read. “The vehicle was locked, but the keys had been stolen the week prior.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police saw the truck parked on the 1300 block of King Street at 12:20 a.m. where the man appeared to be switching the licence plate. The man was seen getting into the vehicle and drove away.

“Officers deployed a tire deflation device on the truck in the area of 8th Avenue. Members of the Aerial Support Unit observed the vehicle travelling northbound on Queen Street at high rates of speed, until it struck a tree in a yard on the 3900 block of 4th Avenue and came to a stop,” police stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“Aerial Support Unit observed the male go into hiding and shared his location. He was then arrested by ground patrol. He was found not to have sustained significant injury in the collision. He was identified and found to be in breach of a condition of release order.”

Neufeld was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, failing to comply with condition of a release order and dangerous driving.

The man made his first appearance on these charges in provincial court on Tuesday.