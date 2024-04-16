Thunder Bay Police facing credibility issues amid recent arrests of former members

Send this page to someone via email

Police leaders in Thunder Bay acknowledge the local service’s credibility took another hit after a former city police chief and the service’s former in-house lawyer were arrested in an ongoing misconduct investigation.

Chief Darcy Fleury and police board chair Karen Machado expressed the sentiment during a joint news conference about last week’s arrests of ex-chief Sylvie Hauth and the lawyer.

Machado says she understands how the allegations have caused further doubts in the system of policing and police oversight in Thunder Bay.

Fleury, a former veteran RCMP officer brought in last year after Hauth’s resignation, says his team is committed to rebuild trust and provide fair policing to the community.

The arrest is apart of an ongoing investigation by provincial police into allegations of misconduct at the force.

Holly Walbourne, the former in-house lawyer for the police service, was charged earlier this week with similar offences. Walbourne’s lawyers said they were shocked at the charges and looked forward to defending them in court.

In December, police arrested officer Michael Dimini and charged him with two counts of assault, breach of trust and obstruction of justice.