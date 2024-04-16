Fire at Brockville apartment suspicious, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brockville, Ont., say arson is suspected in a fire at an apartment block Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called after fire broke out in the three-storey building at 122 Brock St. around 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters were quickly able to contain and extinguish the fire, police say.

No injuries are reported.

Police describe the fire as suspicious and say they are working to identify a suspect or suspects.

Investigators are asking anyone with security or doorbell cameras in the area to review footage for anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).