Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Fire at Brockville apartment suspicious, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 12:29 pm
1 min read
Brockville police say a fire at a building at 122 Brock St. Sunday is being investigated as an arson. View image in full screen
Brockville police say a fire at a building at 122 Brock St. Sunday is being investigated as an arson. Getty Images
Police in Brockville, Ont., say arson is suspected in a fire at an apartment block Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called after fire broke out in the three-storey building at 122 Brock St. around 9:30 p.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Firefighters were quickly able to contain and extinguish the fire, police say.

No injuries are reported.

Police describe the fire as suspicious and say they are working to identify a suspect or suspects.

Investigators are asking anyone with security or doorbell cameras in the area to review footage for anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

