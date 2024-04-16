Employee assaulted during robbery at a store near downtown Guelph: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say a convenience store near the downtown was robbed on Monday.

Officers responded to the robbery shortly before 9:30 a.m. near Gordon and Wellington Street.

A man asked for cigarettes and tried to go around the counter to the employee area, according to investigators.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

When a female clerk tried to stop him, the accused allegedly shoved the woman and snatched the cigarettes from her hand.

Police are reporting no injuries.

Officers nabbed the man minutes later and say he still had the cigarettes in hand.

A 29-year-old from Guelph is facing robbery and assault charges, plus a charge of breaching probation.

He has a bail hearing on Wednesday.