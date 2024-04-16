Menu

Crime

Employee assaulted during robbery at a store near downtown Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 16, 2024 11:17 am
1 min read
Guelph police say a woman isn't physically hurt after a man shoved her and stole cigarettes at a convenience store near the downtown on Monday. The man was arrested and charged. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a woman isn't physically hurt after a man shoved her and stole cigarettes at a convenience store near the downtown on Monday. The man was arrested and charged. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say a convenience store near the downtown was robbed on Monday.

Officers responded to the robbery shortly before 9:30 a.m. near Gordon and Wellington Street.

A man asked for cigarettes and tried to go around the counter to the employee area, according to investigators.

When a female clerk tried to stop him, the accused allegedly shoved the woman and snatched the cigarettes from her hand.

Police are reporting no injuries.

Officers nabbed the man minutes later and say he still had the cigarettes in hand.

A 29-year-old from Guelph is facing robbery and assault charges, plus a charge of breaching probation.

He has a bail hearing on Wednesday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

