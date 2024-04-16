Menu

Canada

RCMP uses spike belt to catch N.S. man who allegedly fled from police

By Kayleigh Stevens Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 10:22 am
1 min read
RCMP have charged a 26-year-old man from Dartmouth after he allegedly fled from police in Ellershouse, N.S. Sunday night. View image in full screen
RCMP have charged a 26-year-old man from Dartmouth after he allegedly fled from police in Ellershouse, N.S. Sunday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP have charged a 26-year-old man from Dartmouth after he allegedly fled from police in Ellershouse, N.S. Sunday night.

In a release, police said officers observed the suspect traveling in a Nissan Maxima at 160 km/h on Highway 101 around 11:20 p.m.

“A traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed after stopping momentarily,” the release said. “In the interest of public safety, a pursuit was not initiated.”

It said the RCMP contacted officers in Lower Sackville, who found the Nissan travelling toward Dartmouth.

“When officers attempted a second traffic stop, the vehicle fled a second time,” the release said.

“However, officers had already deployed a spike belt ahead, on Dartmouth Rd, which was successful. A foot pursuit then followed.”

The suspect was arrested shortly after. He was found in possession of more than 40 grams of cocaine and $2,000 cash.

He was charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court Monday and was remanded into custody.

