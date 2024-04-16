Menu

Crime

Residents in Delhi, Ont. asked to shelter in place amid police investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 8:48 am
1 min read
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Ontario Provincial Police in Norfolk County are asking residents living on Gibralter Street in Delhi, Ont., to keep children at home due to a police investigation.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, police have asked people living on the street to also shelter in place.

Police have not provided many details but they are asking people to avoid the area around Gibralter and Crossier streets as well as Gibralter and Ewell streets.

Delhi is located about 40 km southwest of Brantford.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

