Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

E-bike rider dead after single-vehicle crash in East Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 8:56 am
1 min read
Police say a Hamilton man died after an e-bike crash on Glen Valley Drive on Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Police say a Hamilton man died after an e-bike crash on Glen Valley Drive on Monday afternoon. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 36-year-old Hamilton man died after losing control of his e-bike in the city’s east end on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the rider crashed just before 4:30 p.m. on a stretch of Glen Valley Drive.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He was rushed to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition and succumbed to injuries in hospital shortly after his arrival, police say.

The incident closed down a portion of Glen Valley between Capilano and Country Club Drives for several hours before it reopen Monday night.

Collision reconstruction investigators are seeking witnesses and surveillance video from residents or businesses in the area.

The death is the city’s sixth traffic-related fatality of 2024.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices