E-bike rider dead after single-vehicle crash in East Hamilton

A 36-year-old Hamilton man died after losing control of his e-bike in the city’s east end on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the rider crashed just before 4:30 p.m. on a stretch of Glen Valley Drive.

He was rushed to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition and succumbed to injuries in hospital shortly after his arrival, police say.

The incident closed down a portion of Glen Valley between Capilano and Country Club Drives for several hours before it reopen Monday night.

Collision reconstruction investigators are seeking witnesses and surveillance video from residents or businesses in the area.

The death is the city’s sixth traffic-related fatality of 2024.