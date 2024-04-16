Driver missing in Ontario after police say vehicle was pulled into creek

Send this page to someone via email

Teams of searchers have been looking for a motorist missing since the weekend when police say the vehicle he was driving entered a flooded ditch and was pulled into a creek in northern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say in a news release that members of their Temiskaming Detachment were called about the missing person early Saturday morning in Casey Township.

Provincial police with search dogs, aircraft and divers, along with the Casey Fire Department, are continuing to search the Moose Creek area but have not located the missing driver.

Over the weekend, OPP and several municipalities in Ontario’s north warned motorists to be careful on roadways in the region as heavy rainfall last week caused flooding in the area.

Police said Monday night they will continue to search for the driver.

They say updates will be provided as they become available.