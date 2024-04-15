Blue Jays top Yankees 3-1 in series opener

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Chris Bassitt provided a quality start and Alejandro Kirk had two hits as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 3-1 on Monday night at Rogers Centre.

Bassitt (2-2) held the Yankees to one earned run and four hits over his 6 1/3-inning appearance. Yimi Garcia pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his second save.

Both teams had four hits in the opener of the three-game series.

Toronto scored on a bases-loaded walk and a bases-loaded wild pitch in the second inning. Kirk drove in the Blue Jays’ other run in the third.

The Yankees, who started the day with the best record in the major leagues, fell to 12-5.

Toronto (9-8) has won five of its last seven games.

The Blue Jays put runners on the corners in the first inning after a pair of walks and a fielder’s choice. Yankees starter Luis Gil (0-1) escaped by striking out Justin Turner and picking off Bo Bichette at first base.

New York also put runners on first and third in the next frame and took advantage. Oswaldo Cabrera’s RBI single brought Gleyber Torres home with the game’s first run.

Gil’s control issues continued in the bottom half of the inning. He issued three straight walks after giving up a leadoff double to Cavan Biggio.

The free pass to Isiah Kiner-Falefa brought home Biggio and a wild pitch to George Springer allowed Kirk to scamper home to make it 2-1.

Kirk delivered his first extra-base hit of the season with a double down the left-field line in the third inning. Bichette scored from second base on the play.

A successful challenge on a stolen base call helped prevent a New York rally in the fifth inning. Trent Grisham was initially called safe at second base but a review showed Biggio tagged his leg before his hand touched the bag.

Bassitt allowed two walks and struck out five. Tim Mayza recorded the last two outs of the seventh inning before Chad Green pitched a clean eighth.

Announced attendance was 30,962 and the game took two hours 23 minutes to play.

RELIEF ON WAY

Specifics on timing weren’t available, but Toronto relievers Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson were expected to be activated “soon” from the injured list, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said before the game.

Romano (elbow) and Swanson (forearm) were with the big-league club on Monday after completing their rehab assignments at Triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays reinstated catcher Danny Jansen (wrist) from the 10-day IL before the game.

JACKIE ROBINSON DAY

Players on both teams wore No. 42 for Jackie Robinson Day. The number was universally retired by Major League Baseball in 1997.

Robinson broke MLB’s colour barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

COMING UP

Left-handers were scheduled to square off Tuesday night with Toronto’s Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 2.30 earned-run average) to face Carlos Rodon (1-0, 1.72).

The series wraps up Wednesday with a matinee. Kevin Gausman (0-2, 11.57) was tabbed to start against former Blue Jay Marcus Stroman (1-1, 2.12).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on X.