Crime

Organizers hold ninth annual memorial for B.C. Mountie killed by impaired driver

By Mateo Muego Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 8:14 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Victoria hosts annual memorial cruise for fallen RCMP officer'
Victoria hosts annual memorial cruise for fallen RCMP officer
The Victoria area car community has come together to remember an RCMP officer killed in the line of duty. Friends and colleagues gathered for the 9th annual Sarah Beckett memorial cruise. Beckett was killed in 2016 when her marked police vehicle was struck by a drunk driver in a pickup truck.
Family and supporters held a memorial in Langford on Sunday for Sarah Beckett, an RCMP officer who was killed by a drunk driver nine years ago.

Beckett was killed by Kenneth Fenton, who had alcohol, cocaine and marijuana in his system when he was evading police on April 5, 2016.

He then struck Beckett’s RCMP cruiser in Langford with his car. Fenton was sentenced to four years in prison for impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

Click to play video: 'Const. Sarah Beckett’s widower calls for minimum sentences'
Const. Sarah Beckett’s widower calls for minimum sentences

Before the accident, Beckett had recently returned from maternity leave. Beckett left behind a husband and two sons.

Story continues below advertisement

Her friends and colleagues have organized a memorial cruise in her honour every year since the incident. Organizers said she was a fan of cars which is why they decided on a car cruise for her memorial.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It’s important to bring the recognition to an officer who was very active in the car community and treated us really well,” said Craig Benbow, a participant in the Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise. “It also brings awareness to the fact that drunk driving is a bad thing.”

Benbow, who has attended all nine cruises, said the community and camaraderie are what he enjoys most about the events.

Click to play video: 'Cop-killer pleads guilty to second crash'
Cop-killer pleads guilty to second crash
Deanna Jennings, the founder of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise, said the events have raised $160,000 for the fallen Mountie’s family. One of the other goals of the cruises is to spread awareness about drug use.

Story continues below advertisement

“We get to raise awareness for DARE, which is a program that is near and dear to Sarah’s heart,” said Jennings. “It’s making sure we are helping the generations that are coming after us that they are making well-informed decisions.”

Organizers said that next year will be the final memorial cruise, on the 10-year anniversary of Beckett’s death.

“They are wanting to know if year 10 will be like year one, which year one was huge,” said Jennings. “We’re definitely going to try.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

