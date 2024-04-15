3 arrested, including 2 youths, in connection with fatal Mississauga shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Peel police have arrested two youths and an adult in connection with the fatal shooting of a Mississauga man in January.

The shooting took place just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 3, in the area of Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. This man was rushed to hospital with several gunshot wounds in life-threatening condition. He died from his injuries sustained in the shooting.

The male was later identified as 26-year-old Sean Murphy.

At the time, police said the shooting occurred on the roadway on Battleford Road “during the rush hour period.”

Two male suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot, police said. No other suspect information was released at that time.

Police on scene after a fatal shooting in Mississauga.

More than three months later, homicide investigators arrested and charged three individuals in connection with the shooting on Sunday.

An 18-year-old man from Mississauga has been charged with second-degree murder and breach of a court order.

Additionally, a young person from Mississauga has been charged with second-degree murder. Meanwhile, another young person from Mississauga has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

All three individuals were held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

The identities of the two youths who were arrested in this investigation are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act which prohibits the release of the name of a young person.

Peel Regional Police are appealing to anyone with information or dash camera video to contact Homicide investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues

