Peel Regional Police say a shooting in Mississauga, Ont., sent a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened at around 5 p.m. near Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive.

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspect description was released. A large police presence was seen in the area.

UPDATE:

– Male adult victim has life threatening injuries

– No suspect information — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 3, 2024