Halifax police arrest 21 people during street protest about Israel-Hamas war

Police in downtown Halifax arrested 21 protesters Monday after they blocked traffic during a demonstration about the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were dispatched to the intersection of Hollis Street and Terminal Road just after 7 a.m.

The police force issued a statement saying the arrests were made when protesters refused to clear the streets.

Police said everyone arrested would be released later in the day, but protesters are each facing a charge of obstructing a police officer.

As well, some are facing charges under the Motor Vehicle Act for failing to obey the direction of a peace officer and failing to use the sidewalk.

Images posted on social media show demonstrators sitting in groups on the street before they were dragged away by police.

Some of the protesters carried Palestinian flags, others held placards and banners saying, “No business as usual during a genocide,” “Free Palestine” and “How many more lives? We say no more.”

After the area was cleared, a group of about 30 protesters made their way to police headquarters on Gottingen Street, where they were monitored by officers.

“We remind the public that while we respect the right to peacefully protest, enforcement actions will be taken as necessary to ensure public safety,” the police statement said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.