Police investigate body discovered in Cobourg, Ont.

Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in the southwest end of Cobourg, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

The Cobourg Police Service says around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Victoria and Furnace streets near the Northumberland Curling Club for reports a man who was found with vital signs absent.

Police say a 55-year-old man died.

Police are working with the Coroner’s Officer and the OPP’s forensic identification unit to investigate the circumstances of the death.

“There is no risk to public safety at this time,” police stated. “Police will be present in the area until further notice.”

Police ask that any witnesses with information to contact them at 905-372-6821 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or visiting stopcrimehere.ca.