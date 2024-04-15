Menu

Crime

Police investigate body discovered in Cobourg, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 4:13 pm
1 min read
A Cobourg Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating the discovery of a man's body on April 15, 2024. Global News Peterborough file
Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in the southwest end of Cobourg, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

The Cobourg Police Service says around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Victoria and Furnace streets near the Northumberland Curling Club for reports a man who was found with vital signs absent.

Police say a 55-year-old man died.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police are working with the Coroner’s Officer and the OPP’s forensic identification unit to investigate the circumstances of the death.

“There is no risk to public safety at this time,” police stated. “Police will be present in the area until further notice.”

Police ask that any witnesses with information to contact them at 905-372-6821 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or visiting stopcrimehere.ca.

More on Crime
