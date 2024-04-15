Highrise fire near Maple Leaf Square causes afternoon road closures

Send this page to someone via email

A fire in a downtown Toronto highrise building caused a number of road closures Monday afternoon due to shattering glass and falling debris in the area, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to 14 York St., near Maple Leaf Square, just after 12:20 p.m. for a two-alarm fire on the 12th floor of a condo building.

Police said flames could be seen from a balcony on the floor, which spread to a second unit and caused glass and debris to shatter and fall onto the roadway below.

View image in full screen Toronto police and Toronto fire are at the scene of a two-alarm blaze at a downtown condo building Monday afternoon. Enzo Arimin, Global News

In an update, police said the fire has since been put out and that there were no reported injuries.

Police said there were numerous road closures in the area, including York Street at Bremner Boulevard to the Lake Shore, as crews investigated the blaze.

The public has been asked to avoid the area and to use alternative routes.