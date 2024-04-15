Menu

Fire

Highrise fire near Maple Leaf Square causes afternoon road closures

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 4:04 pm
1 min read
Toronto fire crews have extinguished a two-alarm fire at a condo building in the Maple Leaf Square area on Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Toronto fire crews have extinguished a two-alarm fire at a condo building in the Maple Leaf Square area on Monday afternoon. Enzo Arimin, Global News
A fire in a downtown Toronto highrise building caused a number of road closures Monday afternoon due to shattering glass and falling debris in the area, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to 14 York St., near Maple Leaf Square, just after 12:20 p.m. for a two-alarm fire on the 12th floor of a condo building.

Police said flames could be seen from a balcony on the floor, which spread to a second unit and caused glass and debris to shatter and fall onto the roadway below.

Toronto police and Toronto fire are at the scene of a two-alarm blaze at a downtown condo building Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Toronto police and Toronto fire are at the scene of a two-alarm blaze at a downtown condo building Monday afternoon. Enzo Arimin, Global News

In an update, police said the fire has since been put out and that there were no reported injuries.

Police said there were numerous road closures in the area, including York Street at Bremner Boulevard to the Lake Shore, as crews investigated the blaze.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The public has been asked to avoid the area and to use alternative routes.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

