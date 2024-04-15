Environment Canada forecasts heavy snow for parts of Trans-Canada Highway

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada has forecast heavy snow for a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway.

In an alert issued Monday morning, the national weather agency said between 10 and 15 cm could fall on the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

“A cold front will bring flurries to the region tonight, with the heaviest snow expected near midnight associated with the frontal passage,” reads the warning.

4:25 How to be a snow angel

“Heavy flurries will taper off to a few flurries by Tuesday morning.”

Story continues below advertisement

While it may look like spring, winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from Oct. 1 to April 30, and routes are marked with regulatory signs posted on highways throughout the province.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A legal winter tire is defined as having at least 3.5 mm of tread depth plus the letters M and S or a three-peak mountain/snowflake symbol.

Failure to put the proper tires on vehicles could result in a $121 fine and a tow.