3 girls charged after another teen robbed, attacked at Guelph business: police

Three teenage girls will have a court date in May.

The Guelph Police Service were called to a business on Speedvale Avenue East late Friday night.

Investigators say a 15-year-old was meeting up with another girl at around 10 p.m.

They say the other girl arrived along with two others. Two of the three then proceeded to knock the victim to the ground while the other may have been videotaping the attack. The victim was kicked and spat on, and her cellphone was taken and smashed to the ground.

The assailants fled before police arrived. Investigators say the victim declined medical attention.

They identified and arrested three teens, ages 17, 16 and 14. All three are facing robbery charges.