Canada

Wild ride for staff after turkey breaks into Quebec nursing home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2024 1:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal’s West Island home to growing wild turkey population'
Montreal’s West Island home to growing wild turkey population
RELATED: If you live in Montreal's West island and you feel like you've been seeing more and more wild turkeys around, rest assured you're not alone. Several big birds were spotted in Pointe-Claire this week. And as Global’s Dan Spector reports, experts say it's a trend being witnessed in many suburban areas. – Oct 22, 2021
A wild turkey broke into a long-term care home south of Quebec City over the weekend by smashing through a third-floor window.

The local health authority says the animal entered an empty office at the Beauceville, Que., facility around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday but didn’t injure anyone.

Fast-acting staff members at de Beauceville long-term care home closed the office door to lock the animal inside.

The health authority for the Chaudière-Appalaches region says that a few minutes later the turkey left through the window it had broke.

A video circulating on social media shows the turkey flapping around in the office and knocking papers to the ground.

In February, a resident armed with a slingshot killed a turkey that had been terrorizing the town of Louisville, Que., about 167 kilometres east of Beauceville.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

