Man ejected from vehicle in fatal crash in rural Manitoba, RCMP say

A 43-year-old Pinawa man is dead after his vehicle hit the ditch and he was ejected, Manitoba RCMP say.

The man was found dead at the scene, near Highway 11 and Petersen Crescent in the RM of Lac du Bonnet, Sunday afternoon.

Police said they believe the man’s northbound vehicle missed a bend in the road on Highway 11, before crashing into a wooded area.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.