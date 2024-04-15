Menu

Fire

House fire under investigation: Belleville police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 12:20 pm
1 min read
Emergency crews were called to a fire at a home between Hwy. 37 and Plumpton Road around 3:30 a.m. Monday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to a fire at a home between Hwy. 37 and Plumpton Road around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf/Global News
Police are investigating a house fire north of Belleville early Monday.

Belleville police were called to the fire at a single-storey home between Highway 37 and Plumpton Road around 3:30 a.m.

Police closed a stretch of Harmony Road while firefighters battled the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted by Belleville police’s fire prevention office.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

