House fire under investigation: Belleville police

Police are investigating a house fire north of Belleville early Monday.
Belleville police were called to the fire at a single-storey home between Highway 37 and Plumpton Road around 3:30 a.m.
Police closed a stretch of Harmony Road while firefighters battled the blaze.
No injuries have been reported.
An investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted by Belleville police’s fire prevention office.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
