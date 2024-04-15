House fire under investigation: Belleville police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating a house fire north of Belleville early Monday.

Belleville police were called to the fire at a single-storey home between Highway 37 and Plumpton Road around 3:30 a.m.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police closed a stretch of Harmony Road while firefighters battled the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted by Belleville police’s fire prevention office.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.