Crime

Police raid Fun Guyz stores in Kitchener, Cambridge for 2nd time in a week

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 11:42 am
Waterloo Regional Police released images of seizures from last Wednesday's raid. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police released images of seizures from last Wednesday's raid. Waterloo Regional Police
For the second time in less than a week, magic mushroom stores in Cambridge and Kitchener were raided, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

On Saturday, officers raided Fun Guyz stores on King Street East and Waterloo Street North in Cambridge and Victoria Street South and Park Street in Kitchener.

Officers seized a large quantity of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) in various forms and Canadian currency, according to police.

They say two people were also arrested, a 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, who are both from Cambridge. They are facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

It was a similar story four days earlier as police raided the two shops, while also seizing psilocybin in various forms and Canadian currency.

In that instance, a 36-year-old from Kitchener and a 19-year-old from Cambridge, were arrested and are facing a number of drug-related charges.

