Crime

Winnipeg man arrested, charged with 2 murders, multiple gun offences: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 11:22 am
1 min read
Maxim Dale Garneau, 27, is facing two charges of second-degree murder in connection with two separate homicides.
Maxim Dale Garneau, 27, is facing two charges of second-degree murder in connection with two separate homicides. Winnipeg Police
A man wanted for two Winnipeg homicides is now safely in custody, police say.

Maxim Dale Garneau, 27, is now facing two charges of second-degree murder — as well as a raft of other offences — in the shooting deaths of Daniel Raymond Garvey-Rodriquez on Sept. 10 of last year and Edgar Allen Bear on March 18.

Police said Garneau was taken into custody Thursday night, and at the time of his arrest, police allege he was found with a loaded, concealed rifle.

Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers

In addition to the two murder charges, he has now also been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon, possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, tampering with the serial number of a firearm, possessing a restricted or prohibited weapon contrary to a probation order, and possessing a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm.

