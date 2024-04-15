Winnipeg man arrested, charged with 2 murders, multiple gun offences: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted for two Winnipeg homicides is now safely in custody, police say.

Maxim Dale Garneau, 27, is now facing two charges of second-degree murder — as well as a raft of other offences — in the shooting deaths of Daniel Raymond Garvey-Rodriquez on Sept. 10 of last year and Edgar Allen Bear on March 18.

Police said Garneau was taken into custody Thursday night, and at the time of his arrest, police allege he was found with a loaded, concealed rifle.

In addition to the two murder charges, he has now also been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon, possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, tampering with the serial number of a firearm, possessing a restricted or prohibited weapon contrary to a probation order, and possessing a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm.

