Peterborough taxi driver threatened by man armed with brass knuckles, knife: police

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are seeking a suspect who reportedly brandished weapons and threatened a taxi driver late last week.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 5:25 p.m. on Friday, a taxi driver called to report a passenger had threatened him.

The driver reported he was dropping off two passengers, a male and a female, in the area of King and Bethune streets.

The driver was paid, but the suspect got upset when the door failed to open. The driver got out of the vehicle and helped open the door.

Police allege the man the brandished a set of brass knuckles which had a knife attached, and verbally threatened the taxi driver before fleeing the area. The female went in a different direction.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as standing five feet six inches, weighing 180 pounds, and having bright blue eyes, red-blond hair. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt and track pants, white shoes and hat and carrying a grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.